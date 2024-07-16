Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,673 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after acquiring an additional 463,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,884,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,539 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,352,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,446. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

