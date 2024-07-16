Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,310 shares of company stock valued at $63,163,317 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $18.57 on Tuesday, reaching $889.48. 312,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,457. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $891.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $784.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $706.52.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

