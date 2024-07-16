Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.87

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 1137240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

MAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$423.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

