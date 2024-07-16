NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 85,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 856,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NaaS Technology Trading Up 38.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NAAS traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. 9,070,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,132. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. NaaS Technology has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $146.60.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative return on equity of 885.88% and a negative net margin of 376.49%.
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
