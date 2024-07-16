Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Down 4%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $23.05. 313,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,323,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

