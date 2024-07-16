Narasimha Kini Sells 8,435 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) EVP Narasimha Kini sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $278,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 439.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

