Natarajan Sethuraman Sells 600 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Free Report) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Natarajan Sethuraman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 15th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 638 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $11,484.00.
  • On Monday, May 20th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $146,963.25.
  • On Thursday, May 16th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Entrada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 120,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,484. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of -0.25.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

