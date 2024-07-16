Natarajan Sethuraman Sells 600 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Natarajan Sethuraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 638 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $11,484.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $146,963.25.

On Thursday, May 16th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Entrada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 120,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,484. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of -0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

