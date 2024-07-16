National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 615,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 738,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.7 days.

National Bank of Greece Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS NBGIF traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $8.70. 8,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. National Bank of Greece has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

