National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 615,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 738,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.7 days.
National Bank of Greece Stock Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS NBGIF traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $8.70. 8,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. National Bank of Greece has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $9.30.
National Bank of Greece Company Profile
