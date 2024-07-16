Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.75

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.75 and last traded at $110.48, with a volume of 83935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNI. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 48.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.61.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $172,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,626.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nelnet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,194,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth $1,461,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

