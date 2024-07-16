New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.82.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
