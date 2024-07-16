New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $5.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $3.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.00 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

