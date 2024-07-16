Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Quarry LP raised its position in Newell Brands by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

