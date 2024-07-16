Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Receives C$59.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.00.

NGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$64.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$39.96 and a 1-year high of C$65.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.09.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.26. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 4.5226562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.65%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.