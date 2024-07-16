NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,885,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,399,000 after acquiring an additional 79,190 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $71.90. 10,550,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,790,146. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

