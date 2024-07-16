Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. 703,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,839. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.52.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. Research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

