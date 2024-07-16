NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 456,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.4 days.

NGK Insulators Price Performance

Shares of NGKIF remained flat at $13.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. NGK Insulators has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

About NGK Insulators

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and others. The company operates through Environment Business, Digital Society Business, and Energy & Industry Business segments. It offers energy storage systems, including NAS batteries; suspension, long rod, station post, hollow, and pin post insulators, as well as hardware for insulator assemblies, and power equipment comprising bushing; HONEYCERAM, a component for exhaust gas purification; diesel particulate filters that eliminates particulates in the exhaust gas emitted from diesel automobiles; and NOx sensors, which measures NOx concentration in motor vehicle exhaust gas.

