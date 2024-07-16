NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Up 45.1% in June

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,900 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the June 15th total of 351,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 637.4 days.
NN Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NNGPF remained flat at $49.14 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305. NN Group has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47.
About NN Group
