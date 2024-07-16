Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $3.92

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $3.84. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 1,415,706 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,927 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175,751 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,674,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 89.2% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 1,027,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 98.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 867,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

