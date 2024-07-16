Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $6.05

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $6.23. Nomura shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 96,887 shares.

Nomura Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 4.78%.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

Nomura Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Nomura by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 32.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Nomura by 30.9% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nomura by 76.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

