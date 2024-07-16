Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $6.05

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $6.23. Nomura shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 96,887 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.59.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 4.78%.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
