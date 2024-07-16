Northern Trust (NTRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Northern Trust to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTRS opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.23. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $90.39.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

