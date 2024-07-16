NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,267 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after acquiring an additional 524,805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.33. 76,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

