NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 15.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,976. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $251.96. The company had a trading volume of 35,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,730. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

