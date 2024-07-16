NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.11. The company had a trading volume of 407,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,404. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

