NorthRock Partners LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

