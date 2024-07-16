NorthRock Partners LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Blackstone by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.70. The stock had a trading volume of 451,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $135.04. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.14.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

