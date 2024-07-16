NorthRock Partners LLC Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.92. The company had a trading volume of 753,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,125. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

