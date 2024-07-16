NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 469,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,129,783. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.