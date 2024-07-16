NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $612.79.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $15.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $545.75. 174,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,132. The company has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $534.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.