NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.2 %

BABA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. 2,810,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,355,996. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

