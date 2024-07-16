NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,608 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,667,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.84.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

