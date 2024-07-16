NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 12,545 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IEFA traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,399,880 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.