NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 3,322 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 126,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,596. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

