NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 46 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.37.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $438.50. 105,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.18, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

