NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 5,143 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. 136,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,668. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

