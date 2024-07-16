NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 64 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 124,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

OEF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,834. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.67 and a 200-day moving average of $245.22. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $275.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

