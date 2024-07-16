NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 760 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $503,641,000 after buying an additional 176,854 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,265,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $395,017,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $370,717,000 after buying an additional 340,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,000. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

