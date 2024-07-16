Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL) Short Interest Update

Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Notable Labs from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Notable Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Notable Labs stock. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Notable Labs, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:NTBL Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 204,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Notable Labs accounts for approximately 0.6% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned 9.21% of Notable Labs as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTBL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,910. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Notable Labs has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Notable Labs will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, develops predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient will clinically respond to their actual treatment.

