Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $186.70

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $186.70 and last traded at $186.20, with a volume of 286772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.23.

Novanta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.32.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

Institutional Trading of Novanta

In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,777,488.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,746 shares of company stock valued at $939,515 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth $52,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth $90,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Further Reading

