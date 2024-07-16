Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NRIX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.82.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,928,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 73.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 434,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 184,086 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

