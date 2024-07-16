NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 1.6% on Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $124.58 and last traded at $126.41. 86,024,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 464,568,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.44.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $20,253,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,447,018.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,120,723 shares of company stock valued at $494,991,341 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

