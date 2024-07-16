NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 86,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NWTN Trading Up 9.4 %
NASDAQ NWTN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,780. NWTN has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.
About NWTN
