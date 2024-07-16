NXM (NXM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,596.98 or 1.00062199 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00073201 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

