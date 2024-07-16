NXM Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,964.61 or 0.99961396 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000960 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00072348 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

