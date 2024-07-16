NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $220.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as high as $287.33 and last traded at $287.10, with a volume of 299023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.77.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.04.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $407,506,000 after acquiring an additional 325,187 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after purchasing an additional 65,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.76 and a 200-day moving average of $246.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
