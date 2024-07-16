NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $220.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as high as $287.33 and last traded at $287.10, with a volume of 299023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.77.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.04.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $407,506,000 after acquiring an additional 325,187 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after purchasing an additional 65,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.76 and a 200-day moving average of $246.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.