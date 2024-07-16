Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Short Interest Update

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $40.39 and a twelve month high of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $526.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

