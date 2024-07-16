OMG Network Market Cap Tops $43.31 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $43.31 million and $16.81 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00043253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

