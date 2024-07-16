OMG Network Price Up 11.3% This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $43.07 million and $12.47 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00044711 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000113 BTC.

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

