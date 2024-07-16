OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Short Interest Up 22.3% in June

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 458,300 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 374,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

OCX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 28,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,582. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 2,905.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

