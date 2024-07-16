ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.69.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 66.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 290.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 147.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

