OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 733,200 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 610,600 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPAL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,471. OPAL Fuels has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $724.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPAL. Scotiabank dropped their price target on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPAL Fuels

In related news, Director Scott V. Dols bought 11,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 84.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 172,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Stories

